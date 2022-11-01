SouthState Corp Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.89. 34,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

