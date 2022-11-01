SouthState Corp Has $2.48 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.45. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,895. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.