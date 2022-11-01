SouthState Corp Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,690. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,642. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

