SouthState Corp Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SouthState Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $241.71. 11,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

