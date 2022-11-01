SouthState Corp Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.03. 83,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.33. The firm has a market cap of $359.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $183.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.