SouthState Corp Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 276,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

LHX traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $244.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.28. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

