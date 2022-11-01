SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock worth $12,012,197. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $161.11. 46,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

