SouthState Corp Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $722,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. 21,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,296. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

