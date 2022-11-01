SouthState Corp Sells 150 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

