SouthState Corp Sells 621 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 666.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

FISV stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. 68,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

