SouthState Corp Sells 8,071 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IGSB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. 33,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,240. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.