SouthState Corp Sells 9,370 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $38,758,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. 60,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,960. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.