SouthState Corp Sells 9,370 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 144,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

