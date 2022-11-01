Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 777,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

