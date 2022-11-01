S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

S&P Global stock opened at $321.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

