SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Shares Down 0%

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Rating) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $152.81 and last traded at $152.82. 1,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.82.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82.
About SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
