SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 835.8% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 129,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,068.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 147,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,807. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

