SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 87,693 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 32,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

