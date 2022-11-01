SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

