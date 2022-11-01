SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Lowered by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 580.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

SPSM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $38.44. 12,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,625. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77.

