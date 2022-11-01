SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $443.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.