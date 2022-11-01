SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU) Shares Down 1.1%

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.19. 15,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44.

About SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF

SPDR STOXX Europe 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Stoxx 50 ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the STOXX Europe 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the largest companies across all components of the 20 STOXX Europe 600 Supersector Indexes.

