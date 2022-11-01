Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $85.96 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $41.56 or 0.00202495 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $85.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 91.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.84 or 0.31638714 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012357 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 40.00674535 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,569,762.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.