Standard BioTools (LAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 145.56%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Standard BioTools stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,928. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 46,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $80,055.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,189,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,470,013.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

