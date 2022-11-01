Standard BioTools (LAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 145.56%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.
Standard BioTools Price Performance
Standard BioTools stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,928. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

