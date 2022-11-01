Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $462,262,000 after acquiring an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

