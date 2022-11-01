Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE STWD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,422. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

