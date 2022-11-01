Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STWD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE STWD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,422. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.