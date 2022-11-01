Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.87 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $98.87 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,470.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s).

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

