Stephens Lowers First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target to $42.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

FMBH stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

