Stephens Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $163.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.08.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.