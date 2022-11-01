Stephens Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $105.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.69.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $86.89 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after acquiring an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,628,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,004,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

