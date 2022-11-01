STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Raised by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in STERIS by 616.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in STERIS by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

