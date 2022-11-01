Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

