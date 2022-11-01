Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $323.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Stories

