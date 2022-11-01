Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BOTZ opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

