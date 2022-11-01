Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

AEO opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

