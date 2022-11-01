Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 606.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,833,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

