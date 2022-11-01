Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

