Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 186,003 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of NET opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

