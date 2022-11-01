Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes $117,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

