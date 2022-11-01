Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

