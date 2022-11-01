Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,065,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,708,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

