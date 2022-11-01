Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.