Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

