Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $157.22 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

