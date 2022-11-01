Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $226.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

