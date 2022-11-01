Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.88% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 99,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSR opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

