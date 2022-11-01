Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,456 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

