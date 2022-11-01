Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,420 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

