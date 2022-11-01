Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2,426.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $255.05 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.74 and a 200 day moving average of $240.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.