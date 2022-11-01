Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,609 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 106,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,693,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

